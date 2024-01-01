Flautas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve flautas
More about Andale Tequila Bar - 500 Seneca Street Unit 119
Andale Tequila Bar - 500 Seneca Street Unit 119
500 Seneca Street Unit 119, Buffalo
|Chicken Flautas
|$16.00
3 fried corn tortillas filled w/ chicken, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad.
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Chicken Flautas
|$15.25
3 fried corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice.
|Chicken Flautas
|$16.25
three fried corn tortillas filled with chicken , topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and sour cream salad.