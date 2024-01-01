Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve flautas

Andale Tequila Bar - 500 Seneca Street Unit 119

500 Seneca Street Unit 119, Buffalo

Chicken Flautas$16.00
3 fried corn tortillas filled w/ chicken, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad.
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar

1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Chicken Flautas$15.25
3 fried corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice.
Chicken Flautas$16.25
three fried corn tortillas filled with chicken , topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and sour cream salad.
