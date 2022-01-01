French toast in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve french toast
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|Side French toast
|$2.75
|French Toast
|$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
Louie's Texas Red Hots
1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|3 French Toast
|$6.49
3 slices of french toast with butter & syrup. Add any of our delicious breakfast meats to your breakfast for only $3.69
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$14.00
Fruit Compote. Caramel. Whipped Cream. Home Fries.
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|French Toast Sticks
|$5.00
5 french toast sticks served with a side of syrup
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Griddle & Greens
125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|No. 2 Classic French Toast 🥕
|$7.95
Country White or Whole Wheat ~
Whipped Butter ~ Maple Syrup
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|French Toast
|$10.00
placzek, NY maple syrup
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$5.25
nys real maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla specialty syrup made in house, espresso & steamed milk