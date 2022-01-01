French toast in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French Toast image

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side French toast$2.75
French Toast$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Banner pic

 

Louie's Texas Red Hots

1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 French Toast$6.49
3 slices of french toast with butter & syrup. Add any of our delicious breakfast meats to your breakfast for only $3.69
More about Louie's Texas Red Hots
The Grapevine Restaurant image

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee French Toast$14.00
Fruit Compote. Caramel. Whipped Cream. Home Fries.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Sticks$5.00
5 french toast sticks served with a side of syrup
More about The Eatery
Griddle & Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Griddle & Greens

125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.9 (38 reviews)
Takeout
No. 2 Classic French Toast 🥕$7.95
Country White or Whole Wheat ~
Whipped Butter ~ Maple Syrup
More about Griddle & Greens
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$10.00
placzek, NY maple syrup
More about Swan Street Diner
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(3) French Toast$9.99
More about Mythos
French Toast image

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast$10.50
French Toast$2.75
French Toast$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon French Toast$5.25
nys real maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla specialty syrup made in house, espresso & steamed milk
More about Mojo Market
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast ( Before 11am Only)$3.25
Only available until 11:00am daily.
More about D'Avolio

