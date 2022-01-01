Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
More about BriteSmith Brewing
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A marinated chicken breast dipped in our seasoned flour and deep fried. Served on a toasted hard roll and topped with sweet and sour slaw, pickles, bacon, sriracha aioli, and your choice of cheese.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homestyle Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
On a round roll, our home style fried chicken. Topped with honey mustard, lettuce and tomato. Served with Curly Fries!
More about D'Avolio

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Jalapeno Poppers

Vegetable Fried Rice

Curly Fries

Penne

Chicken Rice Soup

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

General Tso Chicken

Fish Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston