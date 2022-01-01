Fried chicken sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
A marinated chicken breast dipped in our seasoned flour and deep fried. Served on a toasted hard roll and topped with sweet and sour slaw, pickles, bacon, sriracha aioli, and your choice of cheese.