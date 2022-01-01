Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve fried pickles

Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips ( W\\ranch)$6.69
Battered pickle coins(rounds) served with a side of ranch
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Big Mood image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$6.95
6 deep fried pickles served hot with a side of our house made ranch
More about Big Mood
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips (15)$6.99
15 Deep Fried Pickle Chips served with Ranch
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Fried Pickles image

 

Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St, Buffalo

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.00
House Made Pickles Lightly Breaded & Fried with Spicy Ranch Dip
More about Resurgence Brewing Company
fb95b163-a6ac-446e-92d6-cfb4bb8cf2dd image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles;
Tasty & Delicious! Pickle slices hand dipped in batter & fried in peanut oil. Dipping sauce included.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
dc488f3f-aad0-4528-8015-4018f3805c4a image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TO Fried Pickle Chips$9.00
GF? Served with Red Pepper Remoulade & Horsey Sauce Dippin' Sauces.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$7.99
Sliced & battered dill pickle chips served with our spicy ranch.
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.00
Five hand breaded and deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing for dipping
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

