Fried pickles in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fried pickles
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Fried Pickle Chips ( W\\ranch)
|$6.69
Battered pickle coins(rounds) served with a side of ranch
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$6.95
6 deep fried pickles served hot with a side of our house made ranch
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Fried Pickle Chips (15)
|$6.99
15 Deep Fried Pickle Chips served with Ranch
Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St, Buffalo
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
House Made Pickles Lightly Breaded & Fried with Spicy Ranch Dip
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Fried Pickles;
Tasty & Delicious! Pickle slices hand dipped in batter & fried in peanut oil. Dipping sauce included.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|TO Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.00
GF? Served with Red Pepper Remoulade & Horsey Sauce Dippin' Sauces.
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Sliced & battered dill pickle chips served with our spicy ranch.