Fried ravioli in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve fried ravioli

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza - Elmwood

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli (8)$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
More about Just Pizza - Elmwood
Macy's Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli Square Pie$25.99
Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fried Raviolis
Deep Fried Raviolis (7)$6.99
7
More about Macy's Place Pizzeria
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli (8)$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
More about Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co
Just Pizza & Wing Co - Williamsville

5445 Transit Rd #6, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Ravioli (8)$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
More about Just Pizza & Wing Co - Williamsville
FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$7.99
12 fried cheese raviolis served with marinara
More about Wellington Pub
Macy's Place Kenmore - 3100 Delaware Avenue

3100 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Raviolis (7)$6.99
7
Fried Ravioli Square Pie$25.99
Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fried Raviolis
More about Macy's Place Kenmore - 3100 Delaware Avenue
PIZZA

Bob & John's LaHacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ravioli$8.50
12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade Sauce
More about Bob & John's LaHacienda

