Fried ravioli in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fried ravioli
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza - Elmwood
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Fried Ravioli (8)
|$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
Macy's Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Fried Ravioli Square Pie
|$25.99
Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fried Raviolis
|Deep Fried Raviolis (7)
|$6.99
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Fried Ravioli (8)
|$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
Just Pizza & Wing Co - Williamsville
5445 Transit Rd #6, Buffalo
|Fried Ravioli (8)
|$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.99
12 fried cheese raviolis served with marinara
Macy's Place Kenmore - 3100 Delaware Avenue
3100 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Deep Fried Raviolis (7)
|$6.99
|Fried Ravioli Square Pie
|$25.99
Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fried Raviolis