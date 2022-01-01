Fried rice in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Fried Rice$16.00
More about Deep South Taco
PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle image

 

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sun Fried Rice$9.99
Our special fried black and white rice with peas, eggs, carrots, and chef's secret sauce
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Fried Rice Qt$9.00
BBQ Fried Rice Pint$5.99
BBQ Fried Rice Side$3.50
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice
Tom Yum chicken or Shrimp Fried Rice$16.95
Chicken or shrimp, eggs, onion, broccoli, and green onion with lime leaf in spicy Thai Tom Yum seasoning.
FRIED RICE
Egg, onion, rice, and choice of meat or veggie, stir fried to perfection!
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Saigon Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, peas & carrots topped with scallions & crispy shallots.
Thai Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
Pineapple Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, cashews, pineapples, onions, and peppers in a light sweet soy sauce.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Sun's Loaded Fried Rice$18.99
Our black and white fried rice with seafood, meat, variety of vegetables, roasted cashew, peas, carrots & chef's secret sauce
Thai Basil Fried Rice$15.00
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Burmese Fried Rice (Thamin Jyaw)$15.00
V/GF Available: Burmese fried rice with vatana bean, garlic, onion, egg & homestyle sauce / With Veg $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Burmese Fried Rice (Thamin Jyaw)$11.99
V/GF Available: Burmese fried rice with vatana bean, garlic, onion, egg & homestyle sauce
Sun's Loaded Fried Rice$20.99
Our black and white fried rice with seafood, meat, variety of vegetables, roasted cashew, peas, carrots & chef's secret sauce
Thai Basil Fried Rice$11.99
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves.
More about Sun Cuisines
Item pic

 

Munch @ Froth

700 Military Road, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Fried Rice$24.00
Salmon fried rice, peppers, onions, carrots, peas, served with house made kimchi and spicy lime crema
Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with or without egg, pepper, onions, fresh herbs with sweet and sour sauce
More about Munch @ Froth
Item pic

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Pork Fried Rice$10.95
Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Chicken, diced white onions, diced bell peppers, and white rice in a sweet basil chili sauce
House Special Fried Rice$12.95
Contains vegetables, pork, shrimp, and chicken
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

