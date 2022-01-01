Fried rice in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Mexican Fried Rice
|$16.00
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Sun Fried Rice
|$9.99
Our special fried black and white rice with peas, eggs, carrots, and chef's secret sauce
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|BBQ Fried Rice Qt
|$9.00
|BBQ Fried Rice Pint
|$5.99
|BBQ Fried Rice Side
|$3.50
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Fried Rice
|Tom Yum chicken or Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.95
Chicken or shrimp, eggs, onion, broccoli, and green onion with lime leaf in spicy Thai Tom Yum seasoning.
|FRIED RICE
Egg, onion, rice, and choice of meat or veggie, stir fried to perfection!
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Saigon Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, peas & carrots topped with scallions & crispy shallots.
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, cashews, pineapples, onions, and peppers in a light sweet soy sauce.
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Sun's Loaded Fried Rice
|$18.99
Our black and white fried rice with seafood, meat, variety of vegetables, roasted cashew, peas, carrots & chef's secret sauce
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$15.00
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
|Burmese Fried Rice (Thamin Jyaw)
|$15.00
V/GF Available: Burmese fried rice with vatana bean, garlic, onion, egg & homestyle sauce / With Veg $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Burmese Fried Rice (Thamin Jyaw)
|$11.99
V/GF Available: Burmese fried rice with vatana bean, garlic, onion, egg & homestyle sauce
|Sun's Loaded Fried Rice
|$20.99
Our black and white fried rice with seafood, meat, variety of vegetables, roasted cashew, peas, carrots & chef's secret sauce
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$11.99
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves.
More about Munch @ Froth
Munch @ Froth
700 Military Road, Buffalo
|Salmon Fried Rice
|$24.00
Salmon fried rice, peppers, onions, carrots, peas, served with house made kimchi and spicy lime crema
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
Fried rice with or without egg, pepper, onions, fresh herbs with sweet and sour sauce
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville
|Roast Pork Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.95
Chicken, diced white onions, diced bell peppers, and white rice in a sweet basil chili sauce
|House Special Fried Rice
|$12.95
Contains vegetables, pork, shrimp, and chicken