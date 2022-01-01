Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge brownies in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve fudge brownies

Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Double Fudge Brownie$6.00
More about Creekview Restaurant
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$10.00
Warm Fudge Brownies topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered
in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.
Single Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$6.00
Warm Fudge Brownies topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered
in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Curry

Seafood Soup

Goat Cheese Salad

Tuna Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Veggie Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston