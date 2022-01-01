Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and rye croutons with housemade balsamic
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$4.75
Shredded lettuce, tomato and cheese
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad Large$10.89
Salad mix, chopped tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, croutons. Choice of dressing.
Garden Salad Small$5.59
Salad mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans and croutons
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chester's Garden Salad$7.00
GF? / Crisp Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Onions, Bacon bits and Cheddar & Jack Cheeses.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad Small$5.59
Salad mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans and croutons
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad Large$10.89
Salad mix, chopped tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, croutons. Choice of dressing.
Garden Salad Small$5.59
Salad mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans and croutons
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

