Garden salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve garden salad
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and rye croutons with housemade balsamic
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Garden Salad
|$4.75
Shredded lettuce, tomato and cheese
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Garden Salad Large
|$10.89
Salad mix, chopped tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, croutons. Choice of dressing.
|Garden Salad Small
|$5.59
Salad mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans and croutons
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Chester's Garden Salad
|$7.00
GF? / Crisp Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Onions, Bacon bits and Cheddar & Jack Cheeses.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Garden Salad Small
|$5.59
Salad mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans and croutons
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Garden Salad Large
|$10.89
Salad mix, chopped tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, croutons. Choice of dressing.
|Garden Salad Small
|$5.59
Salad mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans and croutons