Garlic bread in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve garlic bread

Pizza delight image

 

Pizza Delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$5.99
Homemade Garlic Spread and Mozzarella Cheese
MASALA GARLIC BREAD$7.99
Homemade Garlic Spread, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Garnished with Cilantro
More about Pizza Delight
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella$2.85
Garlic Bread$2.20
Garlic Bread Sticks$4.95
More about Mister Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread Small$2.80
Garlic Bread Large$4.00
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Cheese$3.99
12 inch Costanzos roll with garlic spread and melted provolone cheese
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatballs with Garlic Bread (4)$15.99
Serving of 4, with garlic bread.
Garlic Bread$10.99
With melted Mozzarella.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach$5.25
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz & Tomato$5.25
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz$4.95
More about Just Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Oven Baked Garlic Bread w/Cheese$6.00
Oven baked 12" costanzo's garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Bread Sticks w/Cheese$10.00
Garlic bread sticks topped with melted cheese with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
Garlic Bread Sticks$7.00
Garlic bread sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Melted Cheese$8.99
Served with red dipping sauce.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach$5.25
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz$4.95
More about Just Pizza
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread /Piece$1.00
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread Stick$0.50
One Garlic Bread Stick
More about My Tomato Pie
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$7.95
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Cheese$6.44
More about Imperial Pizza
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread No Chz$4.00
Garlic bread with cheese$4.99
loaf of garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
More about Wellington Pub
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Bread with Garlic and Mozzarella$8.39
Garlic Bread$4.19
44. Chicken, Spinach, Cheese on Garlic Bread
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$3.52
More about Kensington Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Banana Peppers & Garlic Bread$11.99
3 Pepperoni, Bacon and Cheese stuffed Banana Peppers served with Garlic Bread and Homemade Sauce
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Garlic Cheese Bread image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$5.95
Baked 12” Costanzos roll w/ garlic butter
More about Pat's Pizzeria

