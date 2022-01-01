Garlic bread in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve garlic bread
Pizza Delight
3324 sheridan drive, amherst
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$5.99
Homemade Garlic Spread and Mozzarella Cheese
|MASALA GARLIC BREAD
|$7.99
Homemade Garlic Spread, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Garnished with Cilantro
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
|$2.85
|Garlic Bread
|$2.20
|Garlic Bread Sticks
|$4.95
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Garlic Bread Small
|$2.80
|Garlic Bread Large
|$4.00
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$3.99
12 inch Costanzos roll with garlic spread and melted provolone cheese
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Meatballs with Garlic Bread (4)
|$15.99
Serving of 4, with garlic bread.
|Garlic Bread
|$10.99
With melted Mozzarella.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach
|$5.25
|Garlic Bread w/ Mozz & Tomato
|$5.25
|Garlic Bread w/ Mozz
|$4.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Oven Baked Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$6.00
Oven baked 12" costanzo's garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.
|Garlic Bread Sticks w/Cheese
|$10.00
Garlic bread sticks topped with melted cheese with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
|Garlic Bread Sticks
|$7.00
Garlic bread sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Garlic Bread w/ Melted Cheese
|$8.99
Served with red dipping sauce.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach
|$5.25
|Garlic Bread w/ Mozz
|$4.95
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Garlic Bread /Piece
|$1.00
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Garlic Bread Stick
|$0.50
One Garlic Bread Stick
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Garlic Bread
|$7.95
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Garlic Bread No Chz
|$4.00
|Garlic bread with cheese
|$4.99
loaf of garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
La Nova Pizzeria
5151 Main Street, Williamsville
|Spinach Bread with Garlic and Mozzarella
|$8.39
|Garlic Bread
|$4.19
|44. Chicken, Spinach, Cheese on Garlic Bread
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$3.52
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Stuffed Banana Peppers & Garlic Bread
|$11.99
3 Pepperoni, Bacon and Cheese stuffed Banana Peppers served with Garlic Bread and Homemade Sauce
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$4.00
|Garlic Bread
|$3.00
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.50
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.