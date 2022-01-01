Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve general tso chicken

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle image

 

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken$10.50
Homemade crispy chicken stir-fried with ginger, garlic, chili, onion, and famous General Tso's sauce
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L2 General Tso's Chicken$10.50
C2 General Tso's Chicken$21.95
White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75.
General Tso's Chicken$19.50
White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Consider our Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli +$1.75.
More about May Jen Restaurant
Item pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken$16.00
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
Item pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken$16.00
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
General Tso's Chicken image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken$15.95
** Spicy
Crispy chunks of white meat chicken in a spicy sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli
Lunch General Tso's Chicken$8.25
Dinner Combo General Tso's Chicken$11.95
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

