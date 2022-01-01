General tso chicken in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve general tso chicken
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|General Tso's Chicken
|$10.50
Homemade crispy chicken stir-fried with ginger, garlic, chili, onion, and famous General Tso's sauce
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|L2 General Tso's Chicken
|$10.50
|C2 General Tso's Chicken
|$21.95
White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75.
|General Tso's Chicken
|$19.50
White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Consider our Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli +$1.75.
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.00
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.00
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce