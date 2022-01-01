Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Portobello & Goat Cheese Salad$13.79
Mesclun Greens with balsamic grilled Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sun dried cranberries and goat cheese crumbles.
More about Mythos
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberries and Goat Cheese Salad$13.50
Mixed greens with strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Seasonal April-October
Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad - 80 oz$30.00
More about My Tomato Pie
Item pic

 

The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

100 High Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad$8.00
Spinach, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Avocado, Strawberry Vinaigrette Dressing
More about The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

