Goat cheese salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Portobello & Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.79
Mesclun Greens with balsamic grilled Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sun dried cranberries and goat cheese crumbles.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Strawberries and Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens with strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Seasonal April-October
|Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad - 80 oz
|$30.00