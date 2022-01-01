Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve greek salad

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta and tomatoes with housemade greek vinaigrette
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Large$8.50
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
Greek with Chicken Salad Large$9.95
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
More about Mister Pizza
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

617 Main street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onions and feta cheese, topped with traditional Greek dressing
More about Souvlaki Fast
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$15.99
Mixed greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, olives and Feta cheese with pita.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad (medium)$18.45
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Greek Salad (small)$8.25
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Greek Salad (Large)$31.70
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
More about Just Pizza
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.00
More about The Eatery
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Pasta Salad$2.99
Homemade Greek pasta salad with cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
More about Joe's Deli
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.89
Garden salad, topped with black olives, sliced onions, feta cheese and served with our homemade greek dressing.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$7.00
tomato, onion, cucumber, olive, feta, house greek
Greek Salad$11.00
tomato, onion, cucumber, olive, feta, house greek
More about Swan Street Diner
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad (small)$8.25
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Greek Salad (medium)$18.45
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
More about Just Pizza
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro & Greek Salad$13.99
Grilled seasoned blend of beef & lamb with tzatziki.
Lamb Chops & Greek Salad$24.99
Four marinated frenched lamb chops, with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.
Greek Salad$9.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red olives. cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine Greens

1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Small$8.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Greek Salad Large$10.75
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.99
A mixture of romaine and spring mix topped with green bell peppers, red onion, black olives, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Served with Greek Dressing, Warm Pita Bread, and Tzatziki.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
More about Newbury Salads
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$15.95
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION with GREEK DRESSING
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.59
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#20 Greek Salad w/Chicken$8.39
More about Kensington Pizza
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD$15.95
Romaine Mix, Chicken, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes & Red Onions. Served with our greek dressing.
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.89
Garden salad, topped with black olives, sliced onions, feta cheese and served with our homemade greek dressing.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.95
Combination of field greens and fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
More about Spot Coffee
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.95
Add Chicken $3. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black & green olives, feta cheese & pita bread
More about Pat's Pizzeria

