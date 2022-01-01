Greek salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve greek salad
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta and tomatoes with housemade greek vinaigrette
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Greek Salad Large
|$8.50
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
|Greek with Chicken Salad Large
|$9.95
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
Souvlaki Fast
617 Main street, Buffalo
|Greek Salad
|$8.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onions and feta cheese, topped with traditional Greek dressing
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Greek Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, olives and Feta cheese with pita.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Greek Salad (medium)
|$18.45
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
|Greek Salad (small)
|$8.25
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
|Greek Salad (Large)
|$31.70
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Greek Pasta Salad
|$2.99
Homemade Greek pasta salad with cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Greek Salad
|$12.89
Garden salad, topped with black olives, sliced onions, feta cheese and served with our homemade greek dressing.
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Small Greek Salad
|$7.00
tomato, onion, cucumber, olive, feta, house greek
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
tomato, onion, cucumber, olive, feta, house greek
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Greek Salad (small)
|$8.25
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
|Greek Salad (medium)
|$18.45
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Gyro & Greek Salad
|$13.99
Grilled seasoned blend of beef & lamb with tzatziki.
|Lamb Chops & Greek Salad
|$24.99
Four marinated frenched lamb chops, with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red olives. cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Pie-O-Mine Greens
1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
|Greek Salad Small
|$8.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
|Greek Salad Large
|$10.75
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Greek Salad
|$13.99
A mixture of romaine and spring mix topped with green bell peppers, red onion, black olives, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Served with Greek Dressing, Warm Pita Bread, and Tzatziki.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|GREEK SALAD
|$15.95
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION with GREEK DRESSING
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|#20 Greek Salad w/Chicken
|$8.39
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|GREEK SALAD
|$15.95
Romaine Mix, Chicken, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes & Red Onions. Served with our greek dressing.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Greek Salad
|$12.89
Garden salad, topped with black olives, sliced onions, feta cheese and served with our homemade greek dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Combination of field greens and fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers. Served with a side of Greek dressing.