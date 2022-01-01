Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Break'n Eggs Creperie image

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.50
Hot Chocolate
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
T Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
T Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
G Hot Chocolate$3.95
T Hot Chocolate$3.75
T Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.25
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Banchetti By Rizzo's

550 N French Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate Bunny Bombs$8.95
More about Banchetti By Rizzo's
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
M Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.80
T Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Spot Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Burritos

Chocolate Lava Cake

Pudding

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Antipasto Salad

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston