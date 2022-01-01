Italian subs in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Remedy House
Remedy House
429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo
|Italian Hoagie
|$7.50
Genoa salami, smoked ham, capicola, ramp ricotta, giardiniera, garlic aioli, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Italian Sausage Sub
|$10.49
Grilled Italian sausage patties with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll