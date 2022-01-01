Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Remedy House

429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Hoagie$7.50
Genoa salami, smoked ham, capicola, ramp ricotta, giardiniera, garlic aioli, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
More about Remedy House
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sausage Sub$10.49
Grilled Italian sausage patties with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sausage Sub$11.49
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria

