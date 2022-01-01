Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve jambalaya

e3ec4acc-48fc-41dd-9f0e-78441307a01b image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hutch's

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)
Takeout
Small Jambalaya$18.95
penne, gulf shrimp, chicken, chorizo, spicy tomato cream sauce
Large Jambalaya$31.95
penne, gulf shrimp, chicken, chorizo, spicy tomato cream sauce
More about Hutch's
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
JAMBALAYA SHRIMP RISOTTO$32.00
Garlicky shrimp, B.A.B.S andoullie, tomato and corn risotto
More about Lago 210
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jambalaya Pasta$19.99
Grilled chicken, mild sausage and shrimp with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and fettuccine in savory creole sauce.
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Jambalaya CROCK$6.00
Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.
Seafood Jambalaya CUP$4.50
Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.
NOLA Jambalaya$26.00
GF? / Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers & Celery in a Spicy Tomato Creole Sauce along with Cajun Rice or Pasta.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New Orleans Jambalaya$15.99
New Orleans classic made with andouille sausage and Cajun chicken layered over warm rice and topped with blackened shrimp and scallion
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Rangoon

Falafel Salad

Chicken Satay

Cookies

Spinach Pizza

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Bologna Sandwiches

Fried Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston