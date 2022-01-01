Jambalaya in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve jambalaya
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Hutch's
1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Small Jambalaya
|$18.95
penne, gulf shrimp, chicken, chorizo, spicy tomato cream sauce
|Large Jambalaya
|$31.95
penne, gulf shrimp, chicken, chorizo, spicy tomato cream sauce
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|JAMBALAYA SHRIMP RISOTTO
|$32.00
Garlicky shrimp, B.A.B.S andoullie, tomato and corn risotto
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Jambalaya Pasta
|$19.99
Grilled chicken, mild sausage and shrimp with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and fettuccine in savory creole sauce.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Seafood Jambalaya CROCK
|$6.00
Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.
|Seafood Jambalaya CUP
|$4.50
Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.
|NOLA Jambalaya
|$26.00
GF? / Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers & Celery in a Spicy Tomato Creole Sauce along with Cajun Rice or Pasta.