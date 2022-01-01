Julienne salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve julienne salad
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Julienne Salad
|$6.49
Turkey, Ham and Provolone cheese with shredded lettuce and tomato
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Julienne Salad (large)
|$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, ham, turkey, croutons.
|Julienne Salad (small)
|$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, ham, turkey, croutons.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Julienne Salad
|$15.95
turkey, ham, american, swiss, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, egg, red onion
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Julienne Salad
|$9.99
Ham, Turkey, black olives, cucumbers tomatoes & cheddar cheese.