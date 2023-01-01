Kebabs in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Alibaba Kebab 2
Alibaba Kebab 2
827 Military Road, Kenmore
|Family Packs # 2 Kebab and Curry Combos
|$32.00
12 pieces Tandoori Chicken Tikka, 1 Sheekh Kebab (Beef), 1 Sheekh Kebab (Chicken), 1 Curry your Choice, 3 Freshly Made Tandoori Naan & Sauces
More about The Pita Place
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Chicken Kebab Family Pk
|$58.00
Grilled boneless marinated chicken kebabs. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people
|Lg. Tray Chicken Kebab
|$99.00
(GF)
|Kebab Plate
|$15.50
(GF) Your choice of chicken, beef, lamb or a combination of two meats . Served with pita, salad and your choice of side.
Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00