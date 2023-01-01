Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Alibaba Kebab 2

827 Military Road, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family Packs # 2 Kebab and Curry Combos$32.00
12 pieces Tandoori Chicken Tikka, 1 Sheekh Kebab (Beef), 1 Sheekh Kebab (Chicken), 1 Curry your Choice, 3 Freshly Made Tandoori Naan & Sauces
More about Alibaba Kebab 2
The Pita Place image

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Kebab Family Pk$58.00
Grilled boneless marinated chicken kebabs. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people
Lg. Tray Chicken Kebab$99.00
(GF)
Kebab Plate$15.50
(GF) Your choice of chicken, beef, lamb or a combination of two meats . Served with pita, salad and your choice of side.
Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00
More about The Pita Place

