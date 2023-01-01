Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Item pic

 

BurgerIM

1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb GYRO$8.99
Lamb, White Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onion in Grilled Pita Wrap.
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

 

Alibaba Kebab 2

827 Military Road, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Wrap$10.00
More about Alibaba Kebab 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Boneless Wings

Grilled Steaks

Shawarma

Corn Dogs

Garlic Cheese Bread

Lobster Ravioli

Chicken Noodles

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Hertel Avenue

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1065 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston