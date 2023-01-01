Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb gyros in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Lamb Gyros
Buffalo restaurants that serve lamb gyros
BurgerIM
1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Lamb GYRO
$8.99
Lamb, White Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onion in Grilled Pita Wrap.
More about BurgerIM
Alibaba Kebab 2
827 Military Road, Kenmore
No reviews yet
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Wrap
$10.00
More about Alibaba Kebab 2
