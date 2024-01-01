Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Leche cake in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Leche Cake
Buffalo restaurants that serve leche cake
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
TRES LECHES CAKE
$10.00
More about Andale Cantina
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
No reviews yet
Dulce de Leche Cake
$6.00
Vanilla Cake Base, Dulce de Leche Mousse
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Egg Sandwiches
Pecan Pies
Lobsters
Greek Salad
Tom Yum Soup
Coconut Curry
White Pizza
Bean Burritos
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Olean
No reviews yet
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(949 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1396 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(228 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston