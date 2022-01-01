Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)$19.95
One (1) fresh Maine style lobster roll. Lobster is tossed in our house fennel mayo, served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll and topped with cucumber and jalapeños.
Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)$21.95
Fresh New England lobster dipped in hot, seasoned butter, served on a toasted New England style roll.
Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Item pic

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday 2 for $45 Lobster Roll Special$45.00
2 for $45 lobster rolls on Two for Tuesday!
Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)$21.95
One (1) Connecticut style lobster roll. Fresh New England lobster cooked in hot, seasoned butter and served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll.
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maine Lobster Roll$30.00
lobster salad, buttered split top roll
More about BriteSmith Brewing
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll Deviled Eggs$13.00
three, completely over-loaded, lobster claw salad stuffed hard-cooked eggs
More about This Little Pig
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL$5.00
STREET STYLE, LOBSTER TOSSED IN NEW ENGLAND STYLE SAUCE ON SLAW
More about Papi Grande’s

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Steak Quesadillas

Pho

Fried Rice

Salad Bowl

French Fries

Lobsters

Baked Mac And Cheese

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston