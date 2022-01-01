Lobster rolls in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)
|$19.95
One (1) fresh Maine style lobster roll. Lobster is tossed in our house fennel mayo, served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll and topped with cucumber and jalapeños.
|Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)
|$21.95
Fresh New England lobster dipped in hot, seasoned butter, served on a toasted New England style roll.
|Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Tuesday 2 for $45 Lobster Roll Special
|$45.00
2 for $45 lobster rolls on Two for Tuesday!
|Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
|Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)
|$21.95
One (1) Connecticut style lobster roll. Fresh New England lobster cooked in hot, seasoned butter and served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll.
More about BriteSmith Brewing
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$30.00
lobster salad, buttered split top roll
More about This Little Pig
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Lobster Roll Deviled Eggs
|$13.00
three, completely over-loaded, lobster claw salad stuffed hard-cooked eggs