Lobsters in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)
|$19.95
One (1) fresh Maine style lobster roll. Lobster is tossed in our house fennel mayo, served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll and topped with cucumber and jalapeños.
|Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)
|$21.95
Fresh New England lobster dipped in hot, seasoned butter, served on a toasted New England style roll.
|Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Taco de Lobster - Grilled (f)
|$11.00
|Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)
|$11.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Lobster Bisque Cup
|$5.00
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Maine Lobster Tails
|$39.99
Two 4oz Tails, White Cheddar Mashed, Seasonal Vegetable.
|Crab & Lobster Dip
|$14.00
Crab, Lobster, Cheeses, Pita Triangles, Tortilla Chips.
|Grab & Go Lobster Mac& Cheese
|$8.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese. Warm at your convenience.
More about Hutch's
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Hutch's
1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Shrimp & Lobster Bisque
|$13.50
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Shrimp with lobster sauce
|$17.50
Shrimp in delicate egg sauce.
|L13 Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
|$10.50
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$27.95
butter poached lobster, fontina, asiago, parmesan cheese
|LOBSTER RAVIOLI
|$26.95
Lobster-tomato cream sauce, fresh basil
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Tuesday 2 for $45 Lobster Roll Special
|$45.00
2 for $45 lobster rolls on Two for Tuesday!
|Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
|Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)
|$21.95
One (1) Connecticut style lobster roll. Fresh New England lobster cooked in hot, seasoned butter and served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll.
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Oliver's Restaurant
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
|Lobster Bisque
|$16.00
herb oil, fried bread
More about BriteSmith Brewing
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$30.00
lobster salad, buttered split top roll
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Lobster Ravioli
|$21.00
Ten lobster ravioli topped with our homemade tomato basil sauce.
More about This Little Pig
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Lobster Roll Deviled Eggs
|$13.00
three, completely over-loaded, lobster claw salad stuffed hard-cooked eggs
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)
|$11.00
More about Papi Grande’s
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$5.00
STREET STYLE, LOBSTER TOSSED IN NEW ENGLAND STYLE SAUCE ON SLAW