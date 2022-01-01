Lobsters in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)$19.95
One (1) fresh Maine style lobster roll. Lobster is tossed in our house fennel mayo, served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll and topped with cucumber and jalapeños.
Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)$21.95
Fresh New England lobster dipped in hot, seasoned butter, served on a toasted New England style roll.
Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Taco de Lobster - Grilled (f)$11.00
Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)$11.00
More about Deep South Taco
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque Cup$5.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Lobster Tails$39.99
Two 4oz Tails, White Cheddar Mashed, Seasonal Vegetable.
Crab & Lobster Dip$14.00
Crab, Lobster, Cheeses, Pita Triangles, Tortilla Chips.
Grab & Go Lobster Mac& Cheese$8.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese. Warm at your convenience.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Hutch's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hutch's

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster Bisque$13.50
More about Hutch's
May Jen Restaurant image

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp with lobster sauce$17.50
Shrimp in delicate egg sauce.
L13 Shrimp in Lobster Sauce$10.50
More about May Jen Restaurant
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac and Cheese$27.95
butter poached lobster, fontina, asiago, parmesan cheese
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$26.95
Lobster-tomato cream sauce, fresh basil
More about Creekview Restaurant
Item pic

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday 2 for $45 Lobster Roll Special$45.00
2 for $45 lobster rolls on Two for Tuesday!
Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)$21.95
One (1) Connecticut style lobster roll. Fresh New England lobster cooked in hot, seasoned butter and served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll.
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Oliver's Restaurant image

 

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$16.00
herb oil, fried bread
More about Oliver's Restaurant
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maine Lobster Roll$30.00
lobster salad, buttered split top roll
More about BriteSmith Brewing
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$21.00
Ten lobster ravioli topped with our homemade tomato basil sauce.
More about My Tomato Pie
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll Deviled Eggs$13.00
three, completely over-loaded, lobster claw salad stuffed hard-cooked eggs
More about This Little Pig
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)$11.00
More about Deep South Taco
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL$5.00
STREET STYLE, LOBSTER TOSSED IN NEW ENGLAND STYLE SAUCE ON SLAW
More about Papi Grande’s
Mojo Market image

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gondola Lobster Ravioli$6.50
More about Mojo Market
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$13.95
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

