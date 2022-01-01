Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Organic Mac & Cheese$6.75
Annie's real aged cheddar macaroni & cheese, made with organic pasta
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese Qt$9.00
Mac & Cheese Kids$6.75
Mac & Cheese Side$3.50
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
More about Abbott Pizza
Grab & Go Lobster Mac& Cheese image

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$13.99
Mac & Cheese. Panko
Grab & Go Lobster Mac& Cheese$8.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese. Warm at your convenience.
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.99
Macaroni and cheese served with your choice of French fries, fresh fruit, or applesauce.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites (12)$7.45
More about Just Pizza
LOADED MAC & CHEESE image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOADED MAC & CHEESE$15.95
OUR SIGNATURE HOUSEMADE MAC & CHEESE AVAILABLE TWO WAYS: SOUTHERN STYLE (SAUTEED KALE & ONIONS WITH BBQ TOFU) OR BUFFALO STYLE (HOUSE BLEU WITH BUFFALO TOFU)
More about Big Mood
Ballyhoo image

 

Ballyhoo

211 South Park ave, buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$5.50
Three Cheese, a Little Spice, Carmelized Shallot
More about Ballyhoo
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac and Cheese$27.95
butter poached lobster, fontina, asiago, parmesan cheese
Mac N Cheese$11.95
4 cheeses, Ritz crust
Side Mac & Cheese$6.95
More about Creekview Restaurant
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites (12)$7.49
12
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Hog Burger$18.89
4 pieces of bourbon glazed bacon, 6 cheese mac & rib meat patty, lightly breaded and fried. Smokey BBQ sauce.
Side Mac & Cheese$4.89
6 Cheese Mac & Cheese$15.79
Gnocchetti, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, monterey jack, goat, romano, bleu cheese, caramelized onions. Covered in panko, baked, topped with scallions, romano cheese and parsley.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites (12)$7.45
More about Just Pizza
IKE & BGs- Niagara image

 

IKE & BGs- Niagara

56 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$5.25
More about IKE & BGs- Niagara
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$14.50
made to order, 3 cheese sauce.
More about BriteSmith Brewing
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Wedges;
A twist on mac & cheese in a crispy batter. Dipping sauce included !
Kid Mac & Cheese ;$5.99
KRAFT Mac & Cheese
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$14.50
The way you remember it as a kid! American and Cheddar/Jack cheeses tossed with Gemelli pasta.
Mac and Cheese (Half Pan)$35.00
Half Pan of Our homemade Mac and Cheese (Servers 10-15) as a side.
Mac and Cheese (Whole Pan)$60.00
Whole Pan of Our homemade Mac and Cheese (Servers 20-25) as a side.
More about My Tomato Pie
Pubski Pub image

 

Pubski Pub

2437 William St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.95
More about Pubski Pub
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Pimento Mac and Cheese$8.00
corkscrew pasta, cheddar, pimento cheese, velveeta, cream
More about This Little Pig
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Mac n Cheese$10.03
More about Imperial Pizza
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.99
A Creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.99
More about Wellington Pub
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
$Side of Mac n' Cheese$4.00
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Consumer pic

 

Munch @ Froth

700 Military Road, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac and Cheese$10.00
Mac and Cheese served with fries or chips on the side
More about Munch @ Froth
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Mac & Cheese$4.89
6 Cheese Mac & Cheese$15.79
Gnocchetti, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, monterey jack, goat, romano, bleu cheese, caramelized onions. Covered in panko, baked, topped with scallions, romano cheese and parsley.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese Taco$5.00
Our famous Queso Mac n Cheese, paired with Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork and topped with bread crumbs
More about Papi Grande’s
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 lb Mac N Cheese$9.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
Mac n Cheese$4.99
Our classic, award-winning mac n cheese *vegetarian*
Mac n Cheese - Gluten Free$5.99
Our classic, cheesy mac n cheese now gluten free! *vegetarian, gluten free*
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Hog Burger$18.89
4 pieces of bourbon glazed bacon, 6 cheese mac & rib meat patty, lightly breaded and fried. Smokey BBQ sauce.
6 Cheese Mac & Cheese$15.79
Gnocchetti, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, monterey jack, goat, romano, bleu cheese, caramelized onions. Covered in panko, baked, topped with scallions, romano cheese and parsley.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

IKE & BG Restuarant

1646 Genesee St, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$5.25
More about IKE & BG Restuarant

