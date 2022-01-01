Mac and cheese in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Organic Mac & Cheese
|$6.75
Annie's real aged cheddar macaroni & cheese, made with organic pasta
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Mac & Cheese Qt
|$9.00
|Mac & Cheese Kids
|$6.75
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$3.50
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Mac & Cheese
|$13.99
Mac & Cheese. Panko
|Grab & Go Lobster Mac& Cheese
|$8.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese. Warm at your convenience.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.99
Macaroni and cheese served with your choice of French fries, fresh fruit, or applesauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Mac & Cheese Bites (12)
|$7.45
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|LOADED MAC & CHEESE
|$15.95
OUR SIGNATURE HOUSEMADE MAC & CHEESE AVAILABLE TWO WAYS: SOUTHERN STYLE (SAUTEED KALE & ONIONS WITH BBQ TOFU) OR BUFFALO STYLE (HOUSE BLEU WITH BUFFALO TOFU)
Ballyhoo
211 South Park ave, buffalo
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
Three Cheese, a Little Spice, Carmelized Shallot
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$27.95
butter poached lobster, fontina, asiago, parmesan cheese
|Mac N Cheese
|$11.95
4 cheeses, Ritz crust
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Mac & Cheese Bites (12)
|$7.49
12
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Mac & Cheese Hog Burger
|$18.89
4 pieces of bourbon glazed bacon, 6 cheese mac & rib meat patty, lightly breaded and fried. Smokey BBQ sauce.
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.89
|6 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$15.79
Gnocchetti, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, monterey jack, goat, romano, bleu cheese, caramelized onions. Covered in panko, baked, topped with scallions, romano cheese and parsley.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Mac & Cheese Bites (12)
|$7.45
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
made to order, 3 cheese sauce.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Mac & Cheese Wedges;
A twist on mac & cheese in a crispy batter. Dipping sauce included !
|Kid Mac & Cheese ;
|$5.99
KRAFT Mac & Cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
The way you remember it as a kid! American and Cheddar/Jack cheeses tossed with Gemelli pasta.
|Mac and Cheese (Half Pan)
|$35.00
Half Pan of Our homemade Mac and Cheese (Servers 10-15) as a side.
|Mac and Cheese (Whole Pan)
|$60.00
Whole Pan of Our homemade Mac and Cheese (Servers 20-25) as a side.
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Side of Pimento Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
corkscrew pasta, cheddar, pimento cheese, velveeta, cream
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
A Creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|$Side of Mac n' Cheese
|$4.00
Munch @ Froth
700 Military Road, Buffalo
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Mac and Cheese served with fries or chips on the side
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.89
|6 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$15.79
Gnocchetti, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, monterey jack, goat, romano, bleu cheese, caramelized onions. Covered in panko, baked, topped with scallions, romano cheese and parsley.
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese Taco
|$5.00
Our famous Queso Mac n Cheese, paired with Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork and topped with bread crumbs
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|1 lb Mac N Cheese
|$9.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
|Mac n Cheese
|$4.99
Our classic, award-winning mac n cheese *vegetarian*
|Mac n Cheese - Gluten Free
|$5.99
Our classic, cheesy mac n cheese now gluten free! *vegetarian, gluten free*
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Mac & Cheese Hog Burger
|$18.89
4 pieces of bourbon glazed bacon, 6 cheese mac & rib meat patty, lightly breaded and fried. Smokey BBQ sauce.
|6 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$15.79
Gnocchetti, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, monterey jack, goat, romano, bleu cheese, caramelized onions. Covered in panko, baked, topped with scallions, romano cheese and parsley.