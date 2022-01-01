Meatloaf in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Grab & Go Meatloaf
|$8.00
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetables. Heat at your convenience
|Family Pack Meatloaf
|$45.00
Meatloaf, White Cheddar Mashed, Vegetables, Chef Salad, fresh baked bread.
|Meatloaf
|$15.99
Meatloaf, Special Sauce, White Cheddar Mashed, Fresh Baked Bread.
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Grandma Lucy’s Meatloaf
|$22.95
mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, brown gravy
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Meatloaf Melt
|$12.00
house meatloaf, muenster, grilled red onion, house spicy thousand island, sourdough