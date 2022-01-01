Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$12.99
Mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, green bell peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and banana peppers with a Greek Vinaigrette.
More about Joe's Deli
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$12.50
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese in a lemon vinaigrette.
More about My Tomato Pie
Newbury Salads image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Falafel Salad$10.95
Falafel, spicy broccoli, garlic hummus, baby spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, mediterranean lemon vinaigrette
More about Newbury Salads

