Mediterranean salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about Joe's Deli
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.99
Mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, green bell peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and banana peppers with a Greek Vinaigrette.
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese in a lemon vinaigrette.