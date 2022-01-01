Miso soup in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve miso soup
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Our house made miso soup. Served with tofu and green onion.
|Hot Miso Soup Bowl
|$13.95
We are bringing our Miso Soup Bowl back! Choose Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp!
Comes with Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Corn, Sweet Potato, Green Onion and Jalapeños.
Topped with Fried Onions and Spicy Korean Pepper!
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Hot Miso Soup Bowl
|$13.95
We are bringing our Miso Soup Bowl back! Choose Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp!
Comes with Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Corn, Sweet Potato, Green Onion and Jalapeños.
Topped with Fried Onions and Spicy Korean Pepper!
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Our house made miso soup. Served with tofu and green onion.
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Miso Traditional Japanese Soup
|$3.00
Seaweed, tofu, scallions and our homemade broth
|2 Miso Traditional Soup