Miso soup in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve miso soup

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
Our house made miso soup. Served with tofu and green onion.
Hot Miso Soup Bowl$13.95
We are bringing our Miso Soup Bowl back! Choose Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp!
Comes with Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Corn, Sweet Potato, Green Onion and Jalapeños.
Topped with Fried Onions and Spicy Korean Pepper!
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Item pic

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Miso Soup Bowl$13.95
We are bringing our Miso Soup Bowl back! Choose Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp!
Comes with Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Corn, Sweet Potato, Green Onion and Jalapeños.
Topped with Fried Onions and Spicy Korean Pepper!
Miso Soup$3.00
Our house made miso soup. Served with tofu and green onion.
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Traditional Japanese Soup$3.00
Seaweed, tofu, scallions and our homemade broth
2 Miso Traditional Soup
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Traditional Japanese Soup$3.00
Seaweed, tofu, scallions and our homemade broth
More about Sun Cuisines

