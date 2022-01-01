Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$11.95
Mixed greens tossed with SPoT's balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee

5330 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$11.95
Mixed greens tossed with SPoT's balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$11.95
Mixed greens tossed with SPoT's balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$11.95
Mixed greens tossed with SPoT's balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
More about Spot Coffee
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$11.95
Mixed greens tossed with SPoT's balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
More about Spot Coffee

