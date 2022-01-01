Mozzarella sticks in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Pizza Delight
3324 sheridan drive, amherst
|MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)
|$5.99
Served with Marinara Sauce
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$6.95
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$6.69
6 mozz sticks served with a side of marinara
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Mozzarella Sticks
With a side of sauce
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
Spaghetti Sauce to Dip.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Mozzarella Sticks (5)
|$6.95
With a side of sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.00
Six deep fried mozzarella sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|(6) Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.49
with sauce
|(12) Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.99
with sauce
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
Includes Spaghetti Sauce
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Mozzarella Sticks (5)
|$6.95
With a side of sauce
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.25
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
5 deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
Warm melted cheese surrounded by savory breading. Served with marinara sauce
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.49
6 mozzarella sticks served with a side of pizza sauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Mozzarella sticks
|$7.95
Six cheese sticks and a side of pizza sauce
The Rose
199 Scott Street, Buffalo
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.00