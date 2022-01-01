Mozzarella sticks in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza delight image

 

Pizza Delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)$5.99
Served with Marinara Sauce
More about Pizza Delight
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.95
More about Mister Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.69
6 mozz sticks served with a side of marinara
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks
With a side of sauce
More about Abbott Pizza
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Spaghetti Sauce to Dip.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.95
With a side of sauce
More about Just Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Six deep fried mozzarella sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
(6) Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
with sauce
(12) Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
with sauce
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Includes Spaghetti Sauce
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.95
With a side of sauce
More about Just Pizza
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.28
More about Imperial Pizza
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
5 deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.
More about Wellington Pub
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Warm melted cheese surrounded by savory breading. Served with marinara sauce
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
6 mozzarella sticks served with a side of pizza sauce.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks$7.95
Six cheese sticks and a side of pizza sauce
More about Pat's Pizzeria
The Rose image

 

The Rose

199 Scott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
More about The Rose

