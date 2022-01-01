Muffins in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve muffins
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Breakfast Sandwich on English Muffin
|$5.50
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Muffins
|$3.25
Costanzo's Bakery
30 Innsbruck Drive, Cheektowaga
|Cinnamon Muffin
|$1.95
|Blueberry Muffin
|$1.95
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|English Muffin
|$2.45
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
701 Seneca St., Buffalo
|English Muffin
|$3.30
Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese
|Muffin
|$4.00
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.25
lemon sour cream muffin with fresh blueberries
|Banana Muffin
|$3.75
banana cake served with cream cheese frosting
|Strawberry Crunch Muffin
|$4.25
strawberry crunch ice cream bar in muffin form!