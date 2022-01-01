Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve muffins

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins$3.25
English Muffin$2.45
More about Spot Coffee
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich on English Muffin$5.50
More about The Eatery
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins$3.25
More about Spot Coffee
Costanzo's Bakery image

 

Costanzo's Bakery

30 Innsbruck Drive, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Muffin$1.95
Blueberry Muffin$1.95
More about Costanzo's Bakery
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$2.45
Muffins$3.25
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$2.45
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

701 Seneca St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$3.30
Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese
Muffin$4.00
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.25
lemon sour cream muffin with fresh blueberries
Banana Muffin$3.75
banana cake served with cream cheese frosting
Strawberry Crunch Muffin$4.25
strawberry crunch ice cream bar in muffin form!
More about Mojo Market
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$3.25
Your choice of muffin, baked fresh daily in our local kitchen
English Muffin$2.45
The English Muffin toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
More about Spot Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Shrimp Basket

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Veggie Quesadillas

Cuban Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Salad Bowl

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston