Nachos in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve nachos

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Dessert Nacho$7.00
10-15 crispy flour tortilla wedges dusted with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with chipotle chocolate sauce and banana-tequila caramel sauce topped with cinnamon whipped cream
Personal Nachos$13.99
Gordo Nacho Platter (2.5x more!)$39.00
Our Nacho Platter that can accommodate up to 8 people
More about Deep South Taco
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supreme Nachos (Beef or Bean)$6.25
Choice of beef or bean with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream
Nachos$3.65
House made nachos (yellow corn)
Supreme Nachos (Steak or Chicken)$7.25
Choice of steak, chicken, chicken finger or stinger with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos with Cheese$5.99
Bleu cheese, provolone, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Side Nacho Cheese$0.90
Loaded Nachos$9.99
Nacho cheese, beef or chicken, and a side of sour cream and salsa
More about Abbott Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
$Side Nacho Cheese$1.25
Nacho Fries$9.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos and Guacamole$6.00
Nachos and Cheese$5.00
Nachos and Salsa$5.00
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cup$0.99
More about Jim's SteakOut
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$12.89
Tri-color nachos baked with 6 cheese blend sauce, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco, & shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & tequila salsa. Add chicken - $5.99 Add steak - $4.89
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP NACHOS$18.00
Spicy shrimp, house queso, pico del gallo, jalapeños, pickled red onions, chipotle cream, cilantro and corn tortilla chips
More about Lago 210
Nachos image

 

Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St, Buffalo

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno Sour Cream
More about Resurgence Brewing Company
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brew House Nachos$17.00
fire roasted corn, black bean, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, pickled red onion, crema.
More about BriteSmith Brewing
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bahn Mi Nachos$16.00
Voted “best bite” at the taste of East Aurora 2017! Fried wontons topped with Vietnamese pulled pork, pickled carrots & red peppers, green onions, candied jalapenos & fresh-pulled cilantro, drizzled with toasted sesame-sriracha aioli
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$11.00
Nacho chips topped with a blend of Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, Jalapenos, fresh tomatoes, black olives, salsa, and sour cream side.
More about My Tomato Pie
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Libre Platter$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Personal Nachos$13.99
Gordo Nacho Platter (2.5x more!)$39.00
Our Nacho Platter that can accommodate up to 8 people
More about Deep South Taco
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$12.55
More about Imperial Pizza
Item pic

 

Munch @ Froth

700 Military Road, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$17.00
Pulled pork, house made queso, jalapeno, lime crema, cilantro and salsa
More about Munch @ Froth
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$12.89
Tri-color nachos baked with 6 cheese blend sauce, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco, & shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & tequila salsa. Add chicken - $5.99 Add steak - $4.89
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN PAPI'S NACHOS$12.99
MOUNTAIN OF WON TON CHIPS, QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, BLACK OLIVES, SOUR CREAM, BEEF OR CHICKEN
NINO'S NACHO$6.50
SERVED WITH TACO BEEF, QUESO, LETTUCE AND SOUR CREAM
BEEF PAPI'S NACHOS$12.99
MOUNTAIN OF WON TON CHIPS, QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, BLACK OLIVES, SOUR CREAM, BEEF OR CHICKEN
More about Papi Grande’s
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smokehouse Nachos$11.99
warm queso, jalapeno, tomato, onion + corn with a side of sour cream and salsa
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$12.89
Tri-color nachos baked with 6 cheese blend sauce, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco, & shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & tequila salsa. Add chicken - $5.99 Add steak - $4.89
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fiesta Nachos$10.95
Covered in taco meat, cheese sauce, lettuce, salsa, black olives and jalapeños. Served w/side or sour cream
Nachos$5.95
W/ a side of cheese sauce and jalapeños.
More about Pat's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Community & Beer

1275 DELAWARE AVE, BUFFALO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$7.45
Corn Tortilla Chips, House or Chorizo Queso (pick protein and toppings)
More about Tacos Community & Beer
Nacho Burger image

FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Tap House

85 W Chippewa St, Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (469 reviews)
Nacho Burger$14.00
More about Buffalo Tap House

Map

