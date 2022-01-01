Nachos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve nachos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Mini Dessert Nacho
|$7.00
10-15 crispy flour tortilla wedges dusted with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with chipotle chocolate sauce and banana-tequila caramel sauce topped with cinnamon whipped cream
|Personal Nachos
|$13.99
|Gordo Nacho Platter (2.5x more!)
|$39.00
Our Nacho Platter that can accommodate up to 8 people
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Supreme Nachos (Beef or Bean)
|$6.25
Choice of beef or bean with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream
|Nachos
|$3.65
House made nachos (yellow corn)
|Supreme Nachos (Steak or Chicken)
|$7.25
Choice of steak, chicken, chicken finger or stinger with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Nachos with Cheese
|$5.99
Bleu cheese, provolone, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
|Side Nacho Cheese
|$0.90
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.99
Nacho cheese, beef or chicken, and a side of sour cream and salsa
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|$Side Nacho Cheese
|$1.25
|Nacho Fries
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Nachos and Guacamole
|$6.00
|Nachos and Cheese
|$5.00
|Nachos and Salsa
|$5.00
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.89
Tri-color nachos baked with 6 cheese blend sauce, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco, & shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & tequila salsa. Add chicken - $5.99 Add steak - $4.89
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|SHRIMP NACHOS
|$18.00
Spicy shrimp, house queso, pico del gallo, jalapeños, pickled red onions, chipotle cream, cilantro and corn tortilla chips
Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St, Buffalo
|Nachos
|$12.00
Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno Sour Cream
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|Brew House Nachos
|$17.00
fire roasted corn, black bean, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, pickled red onion, crema.
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Bahn Mi Nachos
|$16.00
Voted “best bite” at the taste of East Aurora 2017! Fried wontons topped with Vietnamese pulled pork, pickled carrots & red peppers, green onions, candied jalapenos & fresh-pulled cilantro, drizzled with toasted sesame-sriracha aioli
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Nachos
|$11.00
Nacho chips topped with a blend of Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, Jalapenos, fresh tomatoes, black olives, salsa, and sour cream side.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Nacho Libre Platter
|$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
|Personal Nachos
|$13.99
|Gordo Nacho Platter (2.5x more!)
|$39.00
Our Nacho Platter that can accommodate up to 8 people
Munch @ Froth
700 Military Road, Buffalo
|Nachos
|$17.00
Pulled pork, house made queso, jalapeno, lime crema, cilantro and salsa
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.89
Tri-color nachos baked with 6 cheese blend sauce, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco, & shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & tequila salsa. Add chicken - $5.99 Add steak - $4.89
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|CHICKEN PAPI'S NACHOS
|$12.99
MOUNTAIN OF WON TON CHIPS, QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, BLACK OLIVES, SOUR CREAM, BEEF OR CHICKEN
|NINO'S NACHO
|$6.50
SERVED WITH TACO BEEF, QUESO, LETTUCE AND SOUR CREAM
|BEEF PAPI'S NACHOS
|$12.99
MOUNTAIN OF WON TON CHIPS, QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, BLACK OLIVES, SOUR CREAM, BEEF OR CHICKEN
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$11.99
warm queso, jalapeno, tomato, onion + corn with a side of sour cream and salsa
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.89
Tri-color nachos baked with 6 cheese blend sauce, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco, & shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & tequila salsa. Add chicken - $5.99 Add steak - $4.89
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Fiesta Nachos
|$10.95
Covered in taco meat, cheese sauce, lettuce, salsa, black olives and jalapeños. Served w/side or sour cream
|Nachos
|$5.95
W/ a side of cheese sauce and jalapeños.
Tacos Community & Beer
1275 DELAWARE AVE, BUFFALO
|Loaded Nachos
|$7.45
Corn Tortilla Chips, House or Chorizo Queso (pick protein and toppings)
FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Tap House
85 W Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Nacho Burger
|$14.00