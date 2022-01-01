Pad see in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pad see
PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Pad See U
|$9.99
Thai flat wide rice noodles with a sweet soy sauce, garlic, broccoli, napa, mushroom, onion, and red pepper
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Pad See Ew (Another famous Thai street noodle)
|$16.95
Wide rice noodle, stir fried and caramelized with Chinese broccoli in light soy and oyster sauce with choice of meat or veggie. Savory!
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Pad See-Ew
Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Pad See U
|$15.00
Thai flat wide rice noodles with a sweet soy sauce , broccoli, napa, mushrooms, red pepper and basil leaves. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 /Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99