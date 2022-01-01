Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve pad see

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle image

 

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See U$9.99
Thai flat wide rice noodles with a sweet soy sauce, garlic, broccoli, napa, mushroom, onion, and red pepper
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Ew (Another famous Thai street noodle)$16.95
Wide rice noodle, stir fried and caramelized with Chinese broccoli in light soy and oyster sauce with choice of meat or veggie. Savory!
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad See-Ew
Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.
Pad See Ew
Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See U$15.00
Thai flat wide rice noodles with a sweet soy sauce , broccoli, napa, mushrooms, red pepper and basil leaves. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 /Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See U$11.99
Thai flat wide rice noodles with a sweet soy sauce , broccoli, napa, mushrooms, red pepper and basil leaves.
More about Sun Cuisines

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Sundaes

Filet Mignon

Cashew Chicken

Chicken Noodle Soup

Fish Tacos

Stew

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Italian Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston