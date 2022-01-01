Pad thai in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pad thai
PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Pad Thai
|$9.99
Thai stir-fried noodles with beansprouts, onion, garlic, green onions, eggs, carrots, and peanuts
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Pad Thai (Famous Bangkok Street Food)
|$16.95
Wok-tossed rice noodles, egg, and bean sprouts in special Thai seasoning with choice of chicken, shrimp, or veggie.
|Pad See Ew (Another famous Thai street noodle)
|$16.95
Wide rice noodle, stir fried and caramelized with Chinese broccoli in light soy and oyster sauce with choice of meat or veggie. Savory!
|Khao Pad (Thai curry fried rice with pineapple)
|$16.95
(Thai curry fried rice with pineapple) Onion, pepper, broccoli, and chicken in tossed in curry with pineapple. Sweet and Spicy!
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Pad Thai
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
|Pad Thai Seafood
|$20.95
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
GF/V Available: Famous Thai stir fried noodles with bean sprouts, garlic, green onions, eggs, carrots & peanuts. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99