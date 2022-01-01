Papaya salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve papaya salad
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Papaya Salad
|$10.95
Shredded green papaya with carrots, red onions, red peppers, mint, and basil leaves, in a spicy sweet garlic dressing topped with roasted peanuts.
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
|$10.00
GF: Popular / Our famous Thai shredded papaya salad with carrots, chili, garlic, tomato, palm sugar, lime juice,fish sauce & peanuts / With Shrimp $10.99