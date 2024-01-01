Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve paratha

Main pic

 

Bismillah Bangla Wok - Buffalo, NY

2431 Broadway St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mughlai Paratha$9.99
Flatbread stuffed with egg, onions, and chopped green chili pepper. Topped with minced coriander leaves and fried till golden-brown
More about Bismillah Bangla Wok - Buffalo, NY
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Paratha$2.00
Chicken Curry with Paratha$8.00
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines - Williamsville

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry with Paratha$8.00
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
More about Sun Cuisines - Williamsville

