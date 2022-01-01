Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve patty melts

The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.00
Two quarter pound burgers with grilled onions, cheese served on grilled rye bread
More about The Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$17.29
Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, american cheese, grilled with garlic butter & served on wheatberry bread.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Patty Melt$12.99
Grilled sirloin patty with melted american cheese and caramelized onions, on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Mythos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt;$12.49
Rye Bread, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions
Patty Melt$10.99
Rye Bread, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.99
8 oz. burger served with diced onion, swiss cheese, and russian dressing, on grilled rye bread.
More about Wellington Pub
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$17.29
Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, american cheese, grilled with garlic butter & served on wheatberry bread.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
green chili patty melt image

 

Waxlight Bar à Vin

27 Chandler St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
green chili patty melt$14.00
two 4oz beef & pork patties, koji onions, spicy mustard, rye
More about Waxlight Bar à Vin

