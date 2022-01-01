Patty melts in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve patty melts
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
Two quarter pound burgers with grilled onions, cheese served on grilled rye bread
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Patty Melt
|$17.29
Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, american cheese, grilled with garlic butter & served on wheatberry bread.
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Beef Patty Melt
|$12.99
Grilled sirloin patty with melted american cheese and caramelized onions, on grilled sourdough bread.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Patty Melt;
|$12.49
Rye Bread, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Patty Melt
|$13.99
8 oz. burger served with diced onion, swiss cheese, and russian dressing, on grilled rye bread.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Patty Melt
|$17.29
Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, american cheese, grilled with garlic butter & served on wheatberry bread.