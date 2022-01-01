Peanut butter cookies in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Cookie (Peanut Butter)
|$2.75
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Large Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.00
large 4oz cookie
|Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookies
|$9.00
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
