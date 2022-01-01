Pesto pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pesto pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|15" Pesto Pizza
|$18.50
Basil, pesto sauce, asiago fontinella and mozzarella cheeses with either chicken or with spinach and fresh tomatoes or with tiger shrimp and roasted red peppers.
|17" Pesto Pizza
|$21.60
Basil, pesto sauce, asiago fontinella and mozzarella cheeses with either chicken or with spinach and fresh tomatoes or with tiger shrimp and roasted red peppers.
|Personal Pesto Pizza
|$11.49
Basil, pesto sauce, asiago fontinella and mozzarella cheeses with either chicken or with spinach and fresh tomatoes or with tiger shrimp and roasted red peppers.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza
|$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Pollo & Pesto Pizza
|$15.95
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza
|$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings