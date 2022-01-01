Pesto pizza in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
15" Pesto Pizza$18.50
Basil, pesto sauce, asiago fontinella and mozzarella cheeses with either chicken or with spinach and fresh tomatoes or with tiger shrimp and roasted red peppers.
17" Pesto Pizza$21.60
Basil, pesto sauce, asiago fontinella and mozzarella cheeses with either chicken or with spinach and fresh tomatoes or with tiger shrimp and roasted red peppers.
Personal Pesto Pizza$11.49
Basil, pesto sauce, asiago fontinella and mozzarella cheeses with either chicken or with spinach and fresh tomatoes or with tiger shrimp and roasted red peppers.
More about Mister Pizza
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo & Pesto Pizza$15.95
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

