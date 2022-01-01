Philly cheesesteaks in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Philly Cheese Steak Pizza Small
|$19.99
Steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese with a garlic base sauce. Your choice of hot or sweet peppers.
|Philly Cheese Steak Pizza Large
|$23.99
Steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese with a garlic base sauce. Your choice of hot or sweet peppers.
More about Jack Rabbit
Jack Rabbit
1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222, Buffalo
|Philly Cheesesteak Buster
|$8.00
shaved steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved steak, fried peppers topped with crispy onion straws, melted mozzarella and cherry pepper sauce.
|16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$23.99
Au ju cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperjack, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, onions and green peppers
|12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$15.99
Au ju cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperjack, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, onions and green peppers