Philly cheesesteaks in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese steak$5.50
More about The Eatery
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza Small$19.99
Steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese with a garlic base sauce. Your choice of hot or sweet peppers.
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza Large$23.99
Steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese with a garlic base sauce. Your choice of hot or sweet peppers.
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Jack Rabbit image

 

Jack Rabbit

1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Buster$8.00
shaved steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella
More about Jack Rabbit
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved steak, fried peppers topped with crispy onion straws, melted mozzarella and cherry pepper sauce.
16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$23.99
Au ju cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperjack, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, onions and green peppers
12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$15.99
Au ju cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperjack, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, onions and green peppers
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Community & Beer

1275 DELAWARE AVE, BUFFALO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$6.45
Select USDA Chopped Rib Eye, Diced Peppers and Onions, Queso
More about Tacos Community & Beer

