Pho in Buffalo

SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Pho Bo Vien
|$14.95
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
|Pho Tai
|$14.95
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
|Pho Dac Biet
|$15.95
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, brisket and rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Vietnamese Pho
|$14.00
Soup with rice noodles, green onions, cilantro and Thai basil leaves, jalapeno, bean sprouts, beef (Well Done or Rare) / Spicy Beef available