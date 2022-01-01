Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

May Jen Restaurant image

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Khao Pad (Thai curry fried rice with pineapple)$16.95
(Thai curry fried rice with pineapple) Onion, pepper, broccoli, and chicken in tossed in curry with pineapple. Sweet and Spicy!
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, cashews, pineapples, onions, and peppers in a light sweet soy sauce.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Shrimp, squid, pineapple, bell peppers, and onions
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

