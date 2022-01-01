Pizza steak in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pizza steak
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Sheet Steak Pizza
|$42.50
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
|Gluten Free Steak Pizza
|$17.50
|17" Steak Pizza
|$24.30
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Steak Pizza Small
|$19.99
Made with our special oil base, spices, rib eye steak, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, 3 blends of cheese.
|Steak Pizza Personal
|$10.99
|Steak Pizza Large
|$26.99
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Steak & Cheese Pizza (large)
|$25.99
Sliced Ribeye Steak, chopped Bada Bing stuffed peppers, lite onion, lite mushrooms, mozzarella, swiss, american & romano cheese on our white dough
|Steak & Cheese Pizza (small)
|$22.99
|A1 Steak Pizza (large)
|$25.99
Light onion, mushrooms, swiss american cheese, ribeye steak, hot or sweet peppers and A1 Steak sauce.
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Steak Frites Pizza
|$29.49
Shaved Ribeye, Garlic Butter, Fries, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli
|Small Steak Frites Pizza
|$23.49
|Philly Cheese Steak Pizza Small
|$19.99
Steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese with a garlic base sauce. Your choice of hot or sweet peppers.
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Steak Pizza
Made with fresh olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, hot peppers, sirloin tip steak and topped with romano, mozzarella, fontenella, and cheddar cheeses.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Large Cheese Steak Pizza
|$29.50
White, steak, mozzarella, fontina, cheddar/jack, romano, hot banana peppers, fried onions, special sauce.
|Personal Cheese Steak Pizza
|$10.35
|Small Cheese Steak Pizza
|$23.00
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|1/2 Steak Pizza
|$18.25
|Whole Steak Pizza
|$36.51
|1/4 Steak Pizza
|$9.12
La Nova Pizzeria
5151 Main Street, Williamsville
|SM SUPER STEAK PIZZA
|$20.47
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
|LG SUPER STEAK PIZZA
|$31.49
|SH SUPER STEAK PIZZA
|$47.77
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|4 Cheese Steak Pizza Small
|$14.07
Onions, green peppers and out special Philly Sauce. Hot peppers on request $1.69 extra.
|4 Cheese Steak Pizza Large
|$20.53
|Steak Hoagie Pizza Large
|$20.53
3 Cheeses, Ribeye steak, onions, sweet peppers and our special hoagie sauce.
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Steak Pizza Small
|$19.58
Specialty seasoned oil, steak, onions, and (1) one ingredient of your choice
|Steak Pizza Large
|$23.55
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE PIZZA
|$17.95
White Sauce, Swiss American Cheese, Steak & Arugula.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Steak Pizza Large
|$25.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & Romano, Swiss-American , mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
|Steak Pizza Small
|$18.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & romano, topped with Swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.