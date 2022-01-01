Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza steak in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve pizza steak

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Sheet Steak Pizza$42.50
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
Gluten Free Steak Pizza$17.50
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
17" Steak Pizza$24.30
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
More about Mister Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Pizza Small$19.99
Made with our special oil base, spices, rib eye steak, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, 3 blends of cheese.
Steak Pizza Personal$10.99
Made with our special oil base, spices, rib eye steak, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, 3 blends of cheese.
Steak Pizza Large$26.99
Made with our special oil base, spices, rib eye steak, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, 3 blends of cheese.
More about Abbott Pizza
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Pizza (large)$25.99
Sliced Ribeye Steak, chopped Bada Bing stuffed peppers, lite onion, lite mushrooms, mozzarella, swiss, american & romano cheese on our white dough
Steak & Cheese Pizza (small)$22.99
Sliced Ribeye Steak, chopped Bada Bing stuffed peppers, lite onion, lite mushrooms, mozzarella, swiss, american & romano cheese on our white dough
A1 Steak Pizza (large)$25.99
Light onion, mushrooms, swiss american cheese, ribeye steak, hot or sweet peppers and A1 Steak sauce.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Steak Frites Pizza$29.49
Shaved Ribeye, Garlic Butter, Fries, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli
Small Steak Frites Pizza$23.49
Shaved Ribeye, Garlic Butter, Fries, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza Small$19.99
Steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese with a garlic base sauce. Your choice of hot or sweet peppers.
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Pizza
Made with fresh olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, hot peppers, sirloin tip steak and topped with romano, mozzarella, fontenella, and cheddar cheeses.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Cheese Steak Pizza$29.50
White, steak, mozzarella, fontina, cheddar/jack, romano, hot banana peppers, fried onions, special sauce.
Personal Cheese Steak Pizza$10.35
White, steak, mozzarella, fontina, cheddar/jack, romano, hot banana peppers, fried onions, special sauce.
Small Cheese Steak Pizza$23.00
White, steak, mozzarella, fontina, cheddar/jack, romano, hot banana peppers, fried onions, special sauce.
More about My Tomato Pie
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Steak Pizza$18.25
Whole Steak Pizza$36.51
1/4 Steak Pizza$9.12
More about Imperial Pizza
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM SUPER STEAK PIZZA$20.47
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
LG SUPER STEAK PIZZA$31.49
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
SH SUPER STEAK PIZZA$47.77
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Cheese Steak Pizza Small$14.07
Onions, green peppers and out special Philly Sauce. Hot peppers on request $1.69 extra.
4 Cheese Steak Pizza Large$20.53
Onions, green peppers and out special Philly Sauce. Hot peppers on request $1.69 extra.
Steak Hoagie Pizza Large$20.53
3 Cheeses, Ribeye steak, onions, sweet peppers and our special hoagie sauce.
More about Kensington Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Pizza Small$19.58
Specialty seasoned oil, steak, onions, and (1) one ingredient of your choice
Steak Pizza Large$23.55
Specialty seasoned oil, steak, onions, and (1) one ingredient of your choice
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE PIZZA$17.95
White Sauce, Swiss American Cheese, Steak & Arugula.
More about D'Avolio
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Pizza Large$25.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & Romano, Swiss-American , mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
Steak Pizza Small$18.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & romano, topped with Swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
More about Pat's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Eggplant Parm

Crab Cakes

Curry

Italian Salad

Crab Rangoon

Pretzels

Kale Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston