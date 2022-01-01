Po boy in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve po boy
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Shrimp Po Boy Wrap
|$16.79
Breaded shrimp, spring mix, cole slaw, sweet thai chili aioli, and red onion. Served in a plain or whole wheat wrap.
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$18.00
Light cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served on a toasted baguette with Creole remoulade, sliced tomatoes, pickles & traditional New Orleans vinegar slaw. You’ll be saying “Let the good times roll!”
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy
|$17.00
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
|Blackened Chicken Po’ Boy
|$16.00
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
|Fried Oyster Po' Boy
|$18.00
Fried Panko Breaded Oysters served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Creole Mayonnaise and Cajun Remoulade drizzle. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Shrimp Po Boy Wrap
|$16.79
Breaded shrimp, spring mix, cole slaw, sweet thai chili aioli, and red onion. Served in a plain or whole wheat wrap.