Po boy in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich$12.00
Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy Wrap$16.79
Breaded shrimp, spring mix, cole slaw, sweet thai chili aioli, and red onion. Served in a plain or whole wheat wrap.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po' Boy$18.00
Light cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served on a toasted baguette with Creole remoulade, sliced tomatoes, pickles & traditional New Orleans vinegar slaw. You’ll be saying “Let the good times roll!”
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy$17.00
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Blackened Chicken Po’ Boy$16.00
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Fried Oyster Po' Boy$18.00
Fried Panko Breaded Oysters served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Creole Mayonnaise and Cajun Remoulade drizzle. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy Wrap$16.79
Breaded shrimp, spring mix, cole slaw, sweet thai chili aioli, and red onion. Served in a plain or whole wheat wrap.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy Wrap$16.79
Breaded shrimp, spring mix, cole slaw, sweet thai chili aioli, and red onion. Served in a plain or whole wheat wrap.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

