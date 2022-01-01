Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve pork chops

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$18.00
Two Center Cut Chops, Served With Potato & Vegetable
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Twisted Pork Chop$25.99
Bone-In. Mashed Potatoes. Seasonal Vegetable. Apple Sauce. House Salad.
Twisted Pork Chop$25.99
Prime Pork, Bone-In. White Cheddar Mashed, Sausage Stuffing, Apple Sauce.
Grab & Go Pork Chop$7.00
Hand Breaded, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Green Beans. Heat at your convenience
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled & Glazed Pork Chop$25.50
14 oz. chop | honey marsala glaze | porcini risotto | grilled asparagus
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

