Pork chops in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pork chops
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Pork Chops
|$18.00
Two Center Cut Chops, Served With Potato & Vegetable
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Gluten Free Twisted Pork Chop
|$25.99
Bone-In. Mashed Potatoes. Seasonal Vegetable. Apple Sauce. House Salad.
|Twisted Pork Chop
|$25.99
Prime Pork, Bone-In. White Cheddar Mashed, Sausage Stuffing, Apple Sauce.
|Grab & Go Pork Chop
|$7.00
Hand Breaded, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Green Beans. Heat at your convenience