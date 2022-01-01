Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve pretzels

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzels$9.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese Sauce$10.50
Warm Soft Pretzels. Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks 4pc With Beer Cheese$10.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Pretzel$11.59
German style pretzel, lightly fried, basted in garlic butter & topped with salt. Served w/ house made beer mustard and beer cheese
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Giant Soft Pretzel image

 

Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St, Buffalo

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Soft Pretzel$12.00
Served With Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard
More about Resurgence Brewing Company
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BriteSmith Pretzel$10.50
beer cheese, house mustard
More about BriteSmith Brewing
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brauhaus Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
10oz Brauhaus Bavarian Pretzel with choice of two cheese dipping sauces. Dipping Sauces - Bacon Cheeseburger, Craft Beer Cheese, or Jalapeno Pepper Cheese.
More about My Tomato Pie
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Pretzel$9.06
More about Imperial Pizza
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Fries$7.99
Salted pretzel fries served with our beer cheese.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel Bites$9.99
Served with Guinness beer cheese
More about Wellington Pub
Item pic

 

Munch @ Froth

700 Military Road, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Pretzels$13.00
4 Soft Pretzels, served with garlic butter, parmesan and queso on the side
More about Munch @ Froth
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Pretzel$11.59
German style pretzel, lightly fried, basted in garlic butter & topped with salt. Served w/ house made beer mustard and beer cheese
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzels$8.99
Salted and freshly toasted! Light and fluffy on the inside, with a crunchy exterior! Your choice of two dipping sauces.
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pretzel Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast with Havarti cheese served on fresh, toasted pretzel roll served with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of Irish mustard
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Item pic

 

Pressure Drop Brewing

1672 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel and Beer Cheese$8.50
With Beer Cheese
More about Pressure Drop Brewing
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPS & PRETZELS
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Pretzel$11.59
German style pretzel, lightly fried, basted in garlic butter & topped with salt. Served w/ house made beer mustard and beer cheese
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

