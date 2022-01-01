Pretzels in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pretzels
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.00
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Soft Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese Sauce
|$10.50
Warm Soft Pretzels. Beer Cheese Sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Bavarian Pretzel Sticks 4pc With Beer Cheese
|$10.00
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$11.59
German style pretzel, lightly fried, basted in garlic butter & topped with salt. Served w/ house made beer mustard and beer cheese
Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St, Buffalo
|Giant Soft Pretzel
|$12.00
Served With Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|BriteSmith Pretzel
|$10.50
beer cheese, house mustard
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Brauhaus Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
10oz Brauhaus Bavarian Pretzel with choice of two cheese dipping sauces. Dipping Sauces - Bacon Cheeseburger, Craft Beer Cheese, or Jalapeno Pepper Cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Pretzel Fries
|$7.99
Salted pretzel fries served with our beer cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Soft Pretzel Bites
|$9.99
Served with Guinness beer cheese
Munch @ Froth
700 Military Road, Buffalo
|Soft Pretzels
|$13.00
4 Soft Pretzels, served with garlic butter, parmesan and queso on the side
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$8.99
Salted and freshly toasted! Light and fluffy on the inside, with a crunchy exterior! Your choice of two dipping sauces.
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chicken Pretzel Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast with Havarti cheese served on fresh, toasted pretzel roll served with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of Irish mustard
Pressure Drop Brewing
1672 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Pretzel and Beer Cheese
|$8.50
With Beer Cheese