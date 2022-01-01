Pudding in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Community Beer Works

520 7th Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
Takeout
2020 Sticky Toffee Pudding Barleywine 500ml Bottle$16.99
2020 Sticky Toffee Pudding Barleywine / Originally released during our early 2020 Thee Barleywine Fest, Sticky Toffee b-wine is a decadent, delicate and delightfully enjoyable dessert beer, inspired by Black Sheep’s famous Sticky Toffee Pudding!
More about Community Beer Works
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
Apple Cinnamon
More about Creekview Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$3.99
More about Mythos
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Black Rice Pudding$5.00
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Black Rice Pudding$5.00
More about Sun Cuisines
Towne Restaurant image

 

Towne Restaurant

186 Allen Street, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding (LG)$4.75
More about Towne Restaurant
The Pita Place image

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.99
(GF) milk, rice and sugar
More about The Pita Place
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Rice Pudding$8.00
coconut chai rice pudding
More about Mojo Market
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding$5.24
More about Kensington Pizza
Item pic

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
Chocolate & Almond House-Made Bread Pudding; best served warm!
Vegetarian. Peanut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant

