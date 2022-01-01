Pudding in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pudding
More about Community Beer Works
Community Beer Works
520 7th Street, Buffalo
|2020 Sticky Toffee Pudding Barleywine 500ml Bottle
|$16.99
2020 Sticky Toffee Pudding Barleywine / Originally released during our early 2020 Thee Barleywine Fest, Sticky Toffee b-wine is a decadent, delicate and delightfully enjoyable dessert beer, inspired by Black Sheep’s famous Sticky Toffee Pudding!
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Apple Cinnamon
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Black Rice Pudding
|$5.00
More about The Pita Place
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Rice Pudding
|$3.99
(GF) milk, rice and sugar
More about Mojo Market
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Vegan Rice Pudding
|$8.00
coconut chai rice pudding
More about Kensington Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Banana Pudding
|$5.24