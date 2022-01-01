Pulled pork sandwiches in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Savory Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow roasted Savory Pulled Pork with your choice of our Smokey BBQ Sauce or our spicy Carolina BBQ Sauce piled on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll topped with Creole Mayonnaise and served with a Dill Pickle Spear, Cole Slaw garnish and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
a mini of our smoky, memphis style pulled pork sandwich with choice of (1) kids size side - ideal for those 10 and younger
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
On a round roll, BBQ pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese! Served with Curly fries!
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Sharp Cheddar With Crinkle Cut Fries$12.00
served with crinkle cut fries
More about D'Avolio

