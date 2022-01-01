Pulled pork sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Savory Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow roasted Savory Pulled Pork with your choice of our Smokey BBQ Sauce or our spicy Carolina BBQ Sauce piled on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll topped with Creole Mayonnaise and served with a Dill Pickle Spear, Cole Slaw garnish and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.99
a mini of our smoky, memphis style pulled pork sandwich with choice of (1) kids size side - ideal for those 10 and younger