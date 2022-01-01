Quesadillas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Peppers, Onions, & Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Stinger Quesadilla
|$7.69
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$6.49
|Chicken Finger Quesadilla
|$6.79
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.99
Spot Coffee
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Quesadilla with Chicken
|$13.20
|Quesadilla
|$11.25
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla made with chicken and cheese served with salsa and sour cream
|Steak, peppers and onion Quesadilla
|$14.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
A blend of cheeses. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Quesadilla Steak
|$14.00
Seasoned steak, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Quesadilla Beef
|$14.00
Seasoned beef, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Quesadilla
|$8.75
Flour tortilla filled with protein, salsa and cheese then grilled to perfection, served with sour cream
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Quesadilla with Chicken
|$13.20
|Quesadilla
|$11.25
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.99
Onions, tomatoes, green olives, broccoli, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
|Mexican Quesadilla
|$8.99
Taco meat, jalapenos, onions, black olives, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
|Chicken Finger Quesadilla
|$8.99
Bleu cheese, hot sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.49
Fire Grilled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, and mixed grilled vegetables. Served with salsa and sour cream.
IKE & BGs- Niagara
56 Niagara Street, Buffalo
|Steak Quesadilla w/ FF & Soda
|$12.99
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Vegan Cheese Quesadilla;
Vegan Cheddar (Diaya) melted on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa & guacamole.
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla;
|$5.99
Jack/Cheddar mix melted in a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$13.49
Vegan Cheddar (Diaya) melted on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa & guacamole.
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Cheese quesadilla
|$6.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled tortilla shell with chicken, red peppers, onions, pepper jack & cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Spot Coffee
4610 Main Street, Snyder
|Quesadilla
|$11.25
|Quesadilla with Chicken
|$13.20
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Quesadilla
|$11.25
|Quesadilla with Chicken
|$13.20
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|TO Quesadilla with Smoked Chicken
|$13.00
Pulled Smoked Chicken, Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
|TO Veggie Quesadilla
|$12.00
Sauteed Broccoli, Onions & Peppers along with Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
|TO Chester's Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|QUESADILLA WITH RICE
|$6.50
CHOICE OF CHEESE OR CHICKEN
|QUESADILLA
|$14.99
GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHICKEN, TACO BEEF OR VEGETARIAN
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Grilled Quesadilla
|$10.99
Cheddar jack cheese, cajun corn, jalapenos and tomato. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.
Add pulled pork or chicken, smoked brisket or a side of warm queso
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Guinness BBQ grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, made-in-house salsa and our famous Guinness BBQ Sauce together in a spinach tortilla and served with creme fraiche on the side
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$9.00
2 scrambled farm eggs, house made salsa, cheddar, avocado
|Kids Chickie & Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
10" flour wrap grilled with cheddar, antibiotic free chicken, served with apple slices
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Quesadilla
|$10.49
Beef or chicken
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
|Steak Quesadilla
|$10.99
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|Chicken & Cheese QUESADILLA
|$9.00
Served w/ sour cream and Salsa
|SPICY CHORIZO SAUSAGE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Salsa+ sour cream
|BEEF QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Black beans, corn, Mexican blend cheese with sour cream and salsa
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
|FIESTA QUESADILLA
|$16.00
10” flour tortilla w/ grilled chicken, melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle & avocado sauce.
