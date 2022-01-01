Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve quesadillas

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$12.00
More about Deep South Taco
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Peppers, Onions, & Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stinger Quesadilla$7.69
Black Bean Quesadilla$6.49
Chicken Finger Quesadilla$6.79
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Steak Quesadilla$9.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla with Chicken$13.20
Quesadilla$11.25
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla made with chicken and cheese served with salsa and sour cream
Steak, peppers and onion Quesadilla$14.00
More about The Eatery
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
A blend of cheeses. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
Quesadilla Steak$14.00
Seasoned steak, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
Quesadilla Beef$14.00
Seasoned beef, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.75
Flour tortilla filled with protein, salsa and cheese then grilled to perfection, served with sour cream
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla with Chicken$13.20
Quesadilla$11.25
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$8.99
Onions, tomatoes, green olives, broccoli, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Mexican Quesadilla$8.99
Taco meat, jalapenos, onions, black olives, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Finger Quesadilla$8.99
Bleu cheese, hot sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.49
Fire Grilled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, and mixed grilled vegetables. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Mythos
IKE & BGs- Niagara image

 

IKE & BGs- Niagara

56 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla w/ FF & Soda$12.99
More about IKE & BGs- Niagara
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Cheese Quesadilla;
Vegan Cheddar (Diaya) melted on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa & guacamole.
Kid Cheese Quesadilla;$5.99
Jack/Cheddar mix melted in a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
Vegan Quesadilla$13.49
Vegan Cheddar (Diaya) melted on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa & guacamole.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$12.00
More about Deep South Taco
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese quesadilla$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled tortilla shell with chicken, red peppers, onions, pepper jack & cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream.
More about Wellington Pub
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.25
Quesadilla with Chicken$13.20
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.25
Quesadilla with Chicken$13.20
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TO Quesadilla with Smoked Chicken$13.00
Pulled Smoked Chicken, Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
TO Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Sauteed Broccoli, Onions & Peppers along with Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
TO Chester's Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUESADILLA WITH RICE$6.50
CHOICE OF CHEESE OR CHICKEN
QUESADILLA$14.99
GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHICKEN, TACO BEEF OR VEGETARIAN
More about Papi Grande’s
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Quesadilla$10.99
Cheddar jack cheese, cajun corn, jalapenos and tomato. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.
Add pulled pork or chicken, smoked brisket or a side of warm queso
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Guinness BBQ grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, made-in-house salsa and our famous Guinness BBQ Sauce together in a spinach tortilla and served with creme fraiche on the side
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.00
2 scrambled farm eggs, house made salsa, cheddar, avocado
Kids Chickie & Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
10" flour wrap grilled with cheddar, antibiotic free chicken, served with apple slices
More about Mojo Market
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$10.49
Beef or chicken
More about Kensington Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
Steak Quesadilla$10.99
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Cheese QUESADILLA$9.00
Served w/ sour cream and Salsa
SPICY CHORIZO SAUSAGE QUESADILLA$10.00
Salsa+ sour cream
BEEF QUESADILLA$12.00
Black beans, corn, Mexican blend cheese with sour cream and salsa
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Andale Cantina

6850 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FIESTA QUESADILLA$16.00
10” flour tortilla w/ grilled chicken, melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle & avocado sauce.
More about Andale Cantina
Restaurant banner

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

IKE & BG Restuarant

1646 Genesee St, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$12.00
More about IKE & BG Restuarant

