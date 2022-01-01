Quinoa salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Spot Coffee
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Quinoa Kale Salad
|$12.95
Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Spicy Quinoa Salad
|$11.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General
100 High Street, Buffalo
|Kale, Chicken & Quinoa Salad
|$8.00
Kale, Chicken, Quinoa, Kalamata Olives, Grana Padano, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
|Quinoa Breakfast Salad
|$7.00
Spinach, Quinoa, Basil Pesto, Sriracha Roasted Chic Peas, Avocado, Poached Egg, Tomatoes