Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa Kale Salad$12.95
Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

5330 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa Kale Salad$12.95
Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
More about Spot Coffee
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Quinoa Salad$11.99
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa Kale Salad$12.95
Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

100 High Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale, Chicken & Quinoa Salad$8.00
Kale, Chicken, Quinoa, Kalamata Olives, Grana Padano, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
Quinoa Breakfast Salad$7.00
Spinach, Quinoa, Basil Pesto, Sriracha Roasted Chic Peas, Avocado, Poached Egg, Tomatoes
More about The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Julienne Salad

Chicken Burritos

Steak Bowls

Tom Yum Soup

Omelettes

Pies

Club Sandwiches

Blt Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (865 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston