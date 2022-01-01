Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve ravioli

Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$18.99
Served with garlic bread.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli (8)$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
More about Just Pizza
Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$14.99
from Gondola
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$26.95
Lobster-tomato cream sauce, fresh basil
More about Creekview Restaurant
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli Square Pie$25.99
Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fried Raviolis
Deep Fried Raviolis (7)$6.99
7
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Cheese Ravioli$15.79
Fresh pasta dough filled with our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella. Topped with your choice of sauce.
Ravioli Of The Month - Stuffed Veggie$17.99
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli & Meatballs$17.99
Pillow puffed pasta filled with ricotta cheese topped with homemade meatballs & our famous red sauce.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli (8)$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
More about Just Pizza
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$16.50
Twelve cheese ravioli topped with Mama Rose's Restaurant homemade tomato sauce.
Lobster Ravioli$21.00
Ten lobster ravioli topped with our homemade tomato basil sauce.
More about My Tomato Pie
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Fried ravioli$7.99
12 fried cheese raviolis served with marinara
More about Wellington Pub
Mojo Market image

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gondola Lobster Ravioli$6.50
More about Mojo Market
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs Ala Carte$9.49
Cheese Ravioli Ala Carte$7.99
Fried Ravioli$7.99
12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade Sauce
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Cheese Ravioli$15.79
Fresh pasta dough filled with our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella. Topped with your choice of sauce.
Ravioli Of The Month - Stuffed Veggie$17.99
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

