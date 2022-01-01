Ravioli in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Cheese Ravioli
|$18.99
Served with garlic bread.
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Fried Ravioli (8)
|$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Cheese Ravioli
|$14.99
from Gondola
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|LOBSTER RAVIOLI
|$26.95
Lobster-tomato cream sauce, fresh basil
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Fried Ravioli Square Pie
|$25.99
Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fried Raviolis
|Deep Fried Raviolis (7)
|$6.99
7
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Homemade Cheese Ravioli
|$15.79
Fresh pasta dough filled with our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella. Topped with your choice of sauce.
|Ravioli Of The Month - Stuffed Veggie
|$17.99
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Ravioli & Meatballs
|$17.99
Pillow puffed pasta filled with ricotta cheese topped with homemade meatballs & our famous red sauce.
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Fried Ravioli (8)
|$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Cheese Ravioli
|$16.50
Twelve cheese ravioli topped with Mama Rose's Restaurant homemade tomato sauce.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$21.00
Ten lobster ravioli topped with our homemade tomato basil sauce.
More about Wellington Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Fried ravioli
|$7.99
12 fried cheese raviolis served with marinara
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs Ala Carte
|$9.49
|Cheese Ravioli Ala Carte
|$7.99
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.99
12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade Sauce