Reuben in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve reuben

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$13.00
Served With French Fries
Shelly Reuben$16.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$13.00
Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$15.95
corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye
More about Creekview Restaurant
Reuben image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$12.99
Sliced corned beef, lorraine swiss, and sauerkraut or coleslaw, with homemade Russian dressing on marble rye.
More about Joe's Deli
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$12.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, house thousand island, rye
More about Swan Street Diner
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 Reuben Pizza$10.01
Reuben$14.03
1/2 Reuben Pizza$20.02
More about Imperial Pizza
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
More about Wellington Pub
Banner pic

 

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

190 SCOTT ST, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben Sandwich$16.00
More about Hofbräuhaus Buffalo
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Reuben$17.00
Our fresh corned beef rounds slow cooked and sliced thin, piled on marble rye bread with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped with Marie Rose dressing
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Towne Restaurant image

 

Towne Restaurant

186 Allen Street, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$10.95
Corned beef, swiss, rye and Russina dressing
More about Towne Restaurant
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOUSEMADE CORNED BEEF REUBEN SANDWICH$12.00
With tater tots
Rye bread, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, thinley sliced corn beef and swiss cheese
More about D'Avolio

