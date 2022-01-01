Reuben in Buffalo
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Reuben
|$13.00
Served With French Fries
|Shelly Reuben
|$16.00
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Reuben
|$13.00
Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Reuben
|$15.95
corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Reuben
|$12.99
Sliced corned beef, lorraine swiss, and sauerkraut or coleslaw, with homemade Russian dressing on marble rye.
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Reuben
|$12.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, house thousand island, rye
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|1/4 Reuben Pizza
|$10.01
|Reuben
|$14.03
|1/2 Reuben Pizza
|$20.02
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Reuben
|$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|The Reuben
|$17.00
Our fresh corned beef rounds slow cooked and sliced thin, piled on marble rye bread with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped with Marie Rose dressing
Towne Restaurant
186 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Reuben
|$10.95
Corned beef, swiss, rye and Russina dressing