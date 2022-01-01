Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve rice bowls

Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Rice Bowl Supreme Meal$16.90
rice bowl supreme, waffle fries or nachos & cheese and a drink
Rice Bowl$6.80
Rice wtih your choice of protein
Rice Bowl Supreme$9.75
Rice with protein, cheese, salsa, sour cream and black olives
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Newbury Salads image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cauliflower Rice Keto Bowl$10.95
Cauliflower rice, romaine, broccoli, beets, avocados, carrots, cucumber, almonds, carrot ginger miso dressing
More about Newbury Salads
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice BOWL$14.00
GF? / Dark Red Kidney Beans & Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers served over Cajun Rice.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Community & Beer

1275 DELAWARE AVE, BUFFALO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$7.45
Brown or Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce (pick protein and toppings)
More about Tacos Community & Beer

