Rice bowls in Buffalo

Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|#3 Rice Bowl Supreme Meal
|$16.90
rice bowl supreme, waffle fries or nachos & cheese and a drink
|Rice Bowl
|$6.80
Rice wtih your choice of protein
|Rice Bowl Supreme
|$9.75
Rice with protein, cheese, salsa, sour cream and black olives
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Cauliflower Rice Keto Bowl
|$10.95
Cauliflower rice, romaine, broccoli, beets, avocados, carrots, cucumber, almonds, carrot ginger miso dressing
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice BOWL
|$14.00
GF? / Dark Red Kidney Beans & Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers served over Cajun Rice.